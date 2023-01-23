Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $804,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after buying an additional 748,332 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 83.8% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.68.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $103.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.30 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,659,303.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $1,500,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,562.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.