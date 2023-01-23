Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of Atento stock opened at $5.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a market cap of $92.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.59. Atento has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.60 million. Analysts predict that Atento will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Atento by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Atento by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Atento by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 22,064 shares during the period. 48.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

