Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Atento Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of Atento stock opened at $5.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a market cap of $92.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.59. Atento has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $32.00.
Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.60 million. Analysts predict that Atento will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.
