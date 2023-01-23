Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of Atento stock opened at $5.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. Atento has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atento will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATTO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Atento by 12.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atento by 6.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Atento by 7.8% during the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

