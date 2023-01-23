Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Atento Price Performance
Shares of Atento stock opened at $5.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. Atento has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.
Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atento will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.
About Atento
Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.
