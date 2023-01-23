Arjuna Capital Buys 8,707 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.7% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $133.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.72 and its 200-day moving average is $221.87. The stock has a market cap of $421.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.29.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

