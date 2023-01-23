Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Short Interest Down 5.8% in December

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,980,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 22,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 9.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $27,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $235,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group cut their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

