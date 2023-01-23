AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of AXR stock opened at $12.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $65.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94. AMREP has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $16.72.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AMREP Co. ( NYSE:AXR Get Rating ) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.32% of AMREP worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

