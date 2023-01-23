AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AMREP Stock Performance
Shares of AXR stock opened at $12.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $65.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94. AMREP has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $16.72.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMREP
AMREP Company Profile
AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMREP (AXR)
- Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
- NVIDIA Outlook Improving: Watchlist Candidate for 2023
- Which Wireless Stock Should You Buy in 2023?
- Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
- Chevron is Likely to Increase its Dividend Before Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.