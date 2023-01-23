American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,629 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 215,323 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the airline’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the airline’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of AAL opened at $16.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $21.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

American Airlines Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

