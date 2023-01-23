American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,459 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 84.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $16.34 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $21.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.47.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

