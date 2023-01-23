American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,459 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 84.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
American Airlines Group Stock Performance
American Airlines Group stock opened at $16.34 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $21.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.47.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
Featured Stories
