Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AAU opened at $0.23 on Monday. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.49.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.