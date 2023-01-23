Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE AAU opened at $0.23 on Monday. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.49.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile
