Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALLY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ally Financial from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.55.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Trading Up 20.0 %

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.43.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after buying an additional 281,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,526,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,671,000 after buying an additional 23,879 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after buying an additional 320,049 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 25.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,924,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,507,000 after buying an additional 789,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,407,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,301,000 after buying an additional 292,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.