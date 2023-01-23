Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $707,000 Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Stock Performance

STOR stock opened at $32.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.35. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STORE Capital Company Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STOR. StockNews.com began coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

