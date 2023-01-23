AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Update

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,200 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 272,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AACAY shares. CLSA cut shares of AAC Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Nomura upgraded AAC Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AAC Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

AAC Technologies Trading Up 5.0 %

OTCMKTS AACAY opened at $2.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. AAC Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $3.44.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

