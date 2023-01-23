825,716 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 825,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,708,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in Sirius XM by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 91,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 1.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 22.1% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blooom Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 15.7% in the second quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

