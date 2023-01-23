40,040 Shares in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in KnowBe4 by 4,368.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on KNBE shares. Cowen cut KnowBe4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.90 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research cut KnowBe4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.90 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

NASDAQ KNBE opened at $24.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 248.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.36. KnowBe4, Inc. has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $26.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.69 million. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $322,256.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,283.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

