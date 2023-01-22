Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,837.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7,304.8% during the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 21,330 shares in the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,846.3% in the third quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2,296.4% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 32,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,621 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,879.3% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 418,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,279,000 after purchasing an additional 397,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,666.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Trading Up 5.7 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

Alphabet stock opened at $99.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

