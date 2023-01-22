US Bancorp DE Sells 287 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in XPO were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in XPO by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,532,000 after buying an additional 3,919,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in XPO by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in XPO by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,479,000 after purchasing an additional 424,449 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in XPO by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in XPO by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,914,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,156,000 after purchasing an additional 148,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XPO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of XPO to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of XPO from $70.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of XPO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.05. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $46.84.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

