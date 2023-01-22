U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,436 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,652 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.29.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $133.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $421.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.72 and its 200 day moving average is $221.94. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

