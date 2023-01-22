State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $1.56 Million in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Axsome Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXSM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.69.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1 %

AXSM stock opened at $70.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.83. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.66.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.