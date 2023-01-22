State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 4,537 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Helen of Troy worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 9.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of HELE stock opened at $106.91 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $82.94 and a 52-week high of $221.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.94.
Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.
