SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,338 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 19.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 40.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE PAYC opened at $313.46 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $402.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 72.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $334.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.09 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 19.40%. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYC. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $347.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.29.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.