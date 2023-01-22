SG Americas Securities LLC Has $637,000 Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,806 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 10,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell stock opened at $224.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $263.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.35. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBB. Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hubbell from $222.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.50.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $4,524,867.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

