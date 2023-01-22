SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,955 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,420,000 after buying an additional 67,672 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,052,000 after buying an additional 388,650 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,202,000 after acquiring an additional 583,352 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Power Integrations by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 698,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,938,000 after acquiring an additional 23,466 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POWI. TheStreet cut Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

Power Integrations Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of POWI opened at $84.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.15. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $98.92.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $160.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.25 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 23.96%. Analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $383,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 101,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,497.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,104 shares of company stock worth $860,085. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.