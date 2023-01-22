SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HII. FMR LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,978,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,968,000 after acquiring an additional 35,886 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,302,000 after purchasing an additional 47,891 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 509,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 357,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $218.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.20 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.