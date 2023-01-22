SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,254 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,969,000 after buying an additional 976,101 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $10,167,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 524,624.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 262,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 262,312 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,640,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,143,000 after acquiring an additional 223,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,376,000 after acquiring an additional 162,418 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Henderson Cameron bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,217 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,757.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $68.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.59.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $141.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.64%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

