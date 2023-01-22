Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,385 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 806.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,373,494 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,057,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 1,164.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,133 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,797 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,759,047 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.98.

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 45,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $192,680.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,750,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,506.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,688 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $208,834.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 45,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $192,680.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,750,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,506.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 110,157 shares of company stock valued at $459,794. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

RKLB opened at $4.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.34. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $11.11.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 51.17%. The company had revenue of $63.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

