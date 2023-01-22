PrairieView Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after buying an additional 82,429 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.74 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $441.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.25.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $5,016,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,650,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $5,016,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,650,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,886 shares of company stock valued at $48,550,549. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.75.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

