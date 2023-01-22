Portland Global Advisors LLC Purchases 3,743 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Day & Ennis LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,845.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,010 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2,049.9% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 17,506 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2,010.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 60,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 57,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

GOOG stock opened at $99.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

