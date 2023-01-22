Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,590,000 after purchasing an additional 920,886 shares during the period. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.44. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $78.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 671.52 and a beta of 0.48.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.59 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 6.64%. On average, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

