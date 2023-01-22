Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 9,445 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in W. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 793.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 289,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 257,067 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 332.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 1,909.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 60,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 57,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth $395,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen downgraded Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Wayfair from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

Wayfair Stock Performance

In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $248,428.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,068.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $248,428.82. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,068.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $109,115.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,298,130.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,379 shares of company stock worth $1,540,618. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of W stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $163.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.85.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

