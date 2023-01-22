Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Decreased by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.75.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Shares of JNJ opened at $168.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.25. The stock has a market cap of $441.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,886 shares of company stock worth $48,550,549 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.