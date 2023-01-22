Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Decreased by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.75.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,886 shares of company stock worth $48,550,549 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
Read More
