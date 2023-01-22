Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 61.1% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

In other news, EVP Henry C. Wang purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $31,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,359.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Henry C. Wang acquired 2,500 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $31,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,080 shares in the company, valued at $523,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $3,599,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,778,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,710,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 26,175 shares of company stock valued at $332,526. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HLF opened at $17.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

