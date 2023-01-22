Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Holdings Reduced by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Focus Financial Partners worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 246.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 63,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,947,000 after acquiring an additional 286,963 shares during the period. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.39. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $54.61.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $519.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.38 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.