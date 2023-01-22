Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Chairman Sells $327,377.82 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total transaction of $327,377.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $720.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $776.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.13, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $677.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $641.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

