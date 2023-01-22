Cwm LLC Sells 503 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,420,000 after acquiring an additional 67,672 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 49.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,052,000 after acquiring an additional 388,650 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 108.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,202,000 after acquiring an additional 583,352 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 698,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,938,000 after acquiring an additional 23,466 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POWI. Northland Securities lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Power Integrations Stock Performance

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $383,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,233 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,497.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 11,104 shares of company stock worth $860,085 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

POWI opened at $84.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.15. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $98.92.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $160.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.25 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 23.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

