Cwm LLC Purchases 94 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 8,800.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 120.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.20.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $243.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $249.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 66.95%. The business had revenue of $383.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.83 million. Analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 0.36%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 5.69%.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

