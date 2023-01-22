Cwm LLC Purchases 226 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Cabot by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Cabot by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Cabot Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:CBT opened at $72.33 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $53.32 and a 52 week high of $78.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average of $70.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Cabot had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

