Cwm LLC Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 269.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Trading Up 1.8 %

EVERTEC stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.29 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 33.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EVERTEC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on EVERTEC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

