Assetmark Inc. Has $95,000 Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Fortive by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Fortive by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Fortive by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $65.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.58. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $72.15.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fortive from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.85.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

