Assetmark Inc. Has $137,000 Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,622,000 after buying an additional 120,718 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 376.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,973,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,529.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,236,000 after buying an additional 72,094 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 67.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,207,000 after buying an additional 45,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 59.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 106,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,807,000 after buying an additional 39,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,512,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $52,372,537 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 2.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,396.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,561.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,571.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,463.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,316.58.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

