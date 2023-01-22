Assetmark Inc. Buys 747 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 6.9% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 50.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 17,867 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 38.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 41.6% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 40.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Inari Medical stock opened at $62.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.55 and a beta of 1.21. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.55.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.65 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $4,491,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,481 shares in the company, valued at $19,395,073.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $560,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,185,614 shares in the company, valued at $255,263,249.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $4,491,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,395,073.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,250 shares of company stock valued at $18,581,013 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NARI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Inari Medical from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

