Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Position Trimmed by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $20.81 on Friday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.55, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $417.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZWS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

