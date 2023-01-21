WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the December 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $853,000.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Performance

AGZD opened at $43.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.89. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $43.16 and a twelve month high of $46.75.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

