Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 5,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $223,775.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,829.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 5,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $223,775.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,829.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $989,856.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,879.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,348 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $40.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.91%. Research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IONS. Barclays upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

