Wells Fargo & Company Increases Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,400.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BKNG. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,434.46.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,344.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,060.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,924.29. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $37.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Booking will post 95.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at $103,867,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

