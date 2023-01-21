V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Williams Trading

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Williams Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Williams Trading’s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.79% from the stock’s current price.

VFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of V.F. to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

V.F. stock opened at $29.34 on Thursday. V.F. has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,829,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,251,133,000 after acquiring an additional 686,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $786,882,000 after buying an additional 336,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 21.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $746,627,000 after buying an additional 4,404,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $369,023,000 after buying an additional 386,948 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,369,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,178,000 after buying an additional 631,732 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

