United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of UCBI opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. United Community Banks has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Community Banks

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 97.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.