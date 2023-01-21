United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 97.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in United Community Banks by 139.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 12.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in United Community Banks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UCBI opened at $31.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $39.50.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.68 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 37.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UCBI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

