UBS Group Downgrades Viscofán (OTC:VSCFF) to Neutral

Viscofán (OTC:VSCFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Viscofán Price Performance
OTC:VSCFF opened at $60.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.75. Viscofán has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $60.75.
Viscofán Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viscofán (VSCFF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Viscofán Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viscofán and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.