UBS Group Downgrades Viscofán (OTC:VSCFF) to Neutral

Viscofán (OTC:VSCFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Viscofán Price Performance

OTC:VSCFF opened at $60.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.75. Viscofán has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $60.75.

Viscofán Company Profile

Viscofán SA engages in the manufacture and distribution of artificial casings for meat products. Its products include cellulose, collagen, fibrous, and plastic casings. The company operates through the following geographic segments: Spain; Other European and Asian Countries; North America; and South America.

