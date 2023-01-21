Truist Financial Corp Buys 610 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 51,752 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $2,980,929.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 495,785 shares of company stock valued at $22,885,776 over the last three months. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NET. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

NYSE NET opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.14 and a beta of 1.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $132.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $253.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. On average, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

