The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Lowered to $165.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on PNC. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.41.
The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance
NYSE PNC opened at $154.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.82. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group
In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.
