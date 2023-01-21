The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Lowered to $165.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PNC. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $154.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.82. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

